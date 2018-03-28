Women's History Month Postgame Symposium: Women in Business

The 2017 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors held a postgame symposium on Tuesday at Oracle Arena. The panel featured Kristin Lemkau, Chief Marketing Officer of JPMorgan Chase; Ije-Enu Nwosu, Chief of Staff of Kaiser Permanente; Bozoma Saint John, Chief Brand Officer of Uber; and was moderated by Kerith Burke, the Warriors sideline reporter for NBC Sports Bay Area.

Made up of female business leaders representing companies who are partners of the Warriors, the panel addressed current social issues and inclusion in the workplace. The symposium was part of the Warriors’ celebration of Women’s History Month, which attempts to spotlight the vanguards of the women’s movement while inspiring and empowering a new generation of female leaders.