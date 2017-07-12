Summer League Game 4 Takeaways

1. McCaw on a mission – Apparently the 3-for-15 performance Monday night didn’t sit too well with Patrick McCaw, who has gone for 20-plus points in each of his last two games, including a 26-point performance Wednesday to lift the Summer Dubs to their first victory in Vegas this year. He took over when it mattered most, hitting a runner and a corner three to give Golden State the lead back for good late in the game.

2. Bryce Alford getting it going – After going scoreless in his first two games, Alford has put up 16 and 13 points in his last two games, respectively. Alford made a name for himself as a sharpshooter at UCLA, hitting 43 percent from beyond the arc as a senior playing alongside first-round draft picks Lonzo Ball and T.J. Leaf. He hasn’t been as efficient from downtown in Summer League, but he has been plenty effective since being inserted into the starting lineup by Summer League head coach Chris DeMarco. How about that nifty between-the-legs bounce pass he gave to Damian Jones for a layup? That was something else.

3. On to the Sweet 16 – Like Shaquille O'Neal says he makes free throws when they count, Golden State got its first win of Summer League when it mattered most, getting even with Minnesota in the first round of the Summer League tournament. The 22nd-seeded Warriors will now face the sixth-seeded Boston Celtics Thursday. If the Dubs win that game, they get a breather Friday and advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday. If the Celtics are victorious, the Dubs will have to play their fifth game in five days to close out their Sin City stint. A 6-22 matchup might seem like a huge gap, but remember, these seedings are based off a sample size of only three games, and low seeds have had plenty of success in the Summer League tournament. Just last year, the lowest-seeded team (Minnesota) made it all the way to the finals.

Santa Cruz Warriors broadcaster Kevin Danna is providing the play-by-play for the Warriors’ Summer League audio broadcasts. Catch his next call on 95.7 The Game or the Warriors Mobile App when the Dubs take on the Celtics in the next round of the Summer League tournament on Thursday.