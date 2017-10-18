Oh What a Night

One hundred twenty four days after the Warriors paraded through the streets of Downtown Oakland, the 2017 NBA Champs celebrated once more on Tuesday as the team received their Championship Rings and unveiled the banner commemorating the fifth title in NBA history.

Needless to say, there were an endless supply of highlights and memorable moments from the evening, and that’s not even including the down-to-the-wire (albeit ultimately disappointing) action on the floor once the ball was tipped on Opening Night, presented by Chase.

And just in case you missed any of the festivities, here are a few highlights from the eventful night on Warriors Ground, plus a few other digital delights for the new season:

Ring Ceremony and Banner Unveiling

While Opening Night is all about the start of a new season and the possibilities of what’s to come, it did provide one last chance for the team to celebrate the championship season that was. And of course, a shiny new ring is always something to look forward to. Enjoy the full video of the team’s ring ceremony and championship banner unveiling.

The Opening Night Scene on Warriors Ground

From a full-building t-shirt giveaway to an in-arena light show to a giant golden victory ball outside of the building, the scene was electric, as it often is on Warriors Ground. Enjoy a series of photos that capture the Opening Night scene:

Northern California Fire Relief

Like the rest of the Bay Area, the Warriors are shocked and devastated with the death and destruction caused by fires in Northern California. To that end, players autographed their exclusive Opening Night 2017 Championship-themed shooting shirts, which are currently up for auction with all proceeds benefitting North Bay and California Fire relief efforts. Access the auction by clicking here.

‘Workin’ Featuring Andre Ward

The excitement of a new Warriors season extends beyond Oracle Arena, to the Berkley Marina and beyond. Andre Ward, the recently retired undefeated boxing champion from Oakland, was recently on location with the Warriors Studio team to put together a video that is sure to get the blood pumping.

The Making of the Championship Banner

As mentioned previously, the Dubs unveiled their 2017 NBA Championship banner during a pregame ceremony on Tuesday. But how was that banner made? You can go to Germany to find out, or just watch the below video: