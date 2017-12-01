(NBAE/Getty Images)
Notes and Numbers: Dubs' Defensive Standouts in November
Somehow, someway, it’s already December, which means it’s time to unveil the Warriors’ top defensive plays of the month of November.
Overall, it was a very impressive defensive month for the Dubs, as they ranked at or near the very top of the league in numerous defensive categories. Watch the video below to relive some of Golden State’s top defensive plays last month, and read on for noteworthy team and individual defensive statistics:
Team Statistics:
- The Warriors were the top defensive team in the NBA in November according to defensive rating, as the Dubs limited their opponents to just 97.5 points per 100 possessions for the month of November.
- Golden State averaged an NBA-best 8.3 blocks per game in November. The next closest team was Milwaukee with an average of 6.4 blocks per game.
- The Dubs also averaged 9.9 steals per game, second best in the NBA behind Oklahoma City.
- The Warriors held opponents to 42.4 percent shooting from the field (best in the NBA) and 32.8 percent from three-point range (second best in NBA) in November. Their opponents’ cumulative true shooting percentage (which takes into account field goals, three-pointers and free throws) of 47.6 percent was the lowest in the league.
- Golden State forced 16.1 turnovers per game in November (8th in the NBA).
Individual Statistics:
- Stephen Curry led Golden State with an average of 1.8 steals per game. He and Draymond Green tied for the team-lead with 21 steals in the month of November.
- Kevin Durant led the Warriors with an average of 1.7 blocks per game, while Green’s 19 blocks in November were the most on the team. Durant now ranks fourth in the NBA with an average of 2.0 blocks per game so far this season.
- Draymond Green was one of two NBA players to average at least 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game in the month of November. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the other.
- Jordan Bell totaled a career-best six blocks in the Warriors’ victory over the Chicago Bulls on November 24, the most blocks in a single game by any Golden State player this month. Green wasn’t far behind, notching five blocks in the victory over Philadelphia on November 11.
- Nick Young, Patrick McCaw, Curry and Green tied for the team-high in November with four steals in a game.