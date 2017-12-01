Notes and Numbers: Dubs' Defensive Standouts in November

Somehow, someway, it’s already December, which means it’s time to unveil the Warriors’ top defensive plays of the month of November.

Overall, it was a very impressive defensive month for the Dubs, as they ranked at or near the very top of the league in numerous defensive categories. Watch the video below to relive some of Golden State’s top defensive plays last month, and read on for noteworthy team and individual defensive statistics:

Team Statistics:

The Warriors were the top defensive team in the NBA in November according to defensive rating, as the Dubs limited their opponents to just 97.5 points per 100 possessions for the month of November.



Golden State averaged an NBA-best 8.3 blocks per game in November. The next closest team was Milwaukee with an average of 6.4 blocks per game.



The Dubs also averaged 9.9 steals per game, second best in the NBA behind Oklahoma City.



The Warriors held opponents to 42.4 percent shooting from the field (best in the NBA) and 32.8 percent from three-point range (second best in NBA) in November. Their opponents’ cumulative true shooting percentage (which takes into account field goals, three-pointers and free throws) of 47.6 percent was the lowest in the league.



Golden State forced 16.1 turnovers per game in November (8th in the NBA).

Individual Statistics: