Most Valuable Moms, Presented by Rakuten

Warriors forward Jordan Bell and his mother, Carolyn Gray, and forward Draymond Green and his mother, Mary Babers-Green are taking part in a “Most Valuable Moms” event tonight at the Rakuten Performance Center (1011 Broadway in Oakland).

Babers-Green and Gray are tingake part in a Q&A session attended by 50 mothers to discuss raising their sons, the pressures of finding work-life balance and tips for mothers of young children. Bell and Green are taking part in a clinic, run by Warriors Basketball Camp, for the children of the mothers attending the Q&A. The attendees at the “Most Valuable Moms” event are a select group of Warriors season ticket holders and community groups, including Literacy Lab and R.O.C.K. (Real Options for City Kids).

Had a great time with @Warriors and @RakutenArena celebrating Moms in the Bay Area. We appreciate everything they do to support education in their community! #MVPMom #WarriorsRakuten pic.twitter.com/WHOiOUdgzz — Kobo (@kobo) March 29, 2018

Rakuten, which stands for ‘optimism’ in Japanese, is the Warriors’ jersey badge partner and host of the event. The “Most Valuable Moms” platform is part of their effort to strive to empower and connect the world.