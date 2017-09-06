Warriors at EuroBasket 2017: Day 7

EuroBasket Run Ends for Pachulia and Casspi

The Warriors’ presence at EuroBasket 2017 has come to a close. That became official on Wednesday in Tel Aviv as both Georgia and Israel suffered defeats in their fifth and final games of the European tournament.

Zaza Pachulia and his Georgian teammates overcame a 15-point deficit in the final seven minutes of their loss to Italy. Their lead, however, was short-lived and a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer was blocked. Had Georgia been able to win, they would have advanced to EuroBasket’s single-elimination Round of 16. But instead, the game concluded Georgia’s run in the tournament. Georgia went 2-3 at EuroBasket but missed out on advancing due to a tie-breaker with Ukraine.

Pachulia had nine points and 12 rebounds in the finale, and he concludes his EuroBasket run with averages of 13.4 points and a team-leading 9.2 rebounds per game.

Playing in his home country, Omri Casspi had three points and three rebounds in 18 minutes of Israel’s 88-64 loss to Ukraine. Israel finishes their EuroBasket run with a 1-4 record, and Casspi ranked second on the squad in scoring (14.4 ppg) and first in rebounding (6.8 rpg).

With EuroBasket now done for Pachulia and Casspi, the two will now have a few weeks off before training camp with the Warriors begins later this month.