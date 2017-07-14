Dubs Win Off the Court at the ESPYS
Warriors showed up in style at the 25th Annual ESPY Awards and took home two major awards.
Steph, KD and Zaza traded in their usual basketball uniforms for some more formal attire as they attended the 25th Annual ESPY Awards in Los Angeles earlier this week. The Warriors were champs once again when they were honored with the award for Best Team and KD took home the award for Best Championship Performance.
The trophies might not be as shiny as Larry, but they're a good addition to the Dubs' collection of awards throughout the years.
Take a look at some of the pictures and videos highlighting the big night for the Warriors: