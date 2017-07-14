Dubs Win Off the Court at the ESPYS

Steph, KD and Zaza traded in their usual basketball uniforms for some more formal attire as they attended the 25th Annual ESPY Awards in Los Angeles earlier this week. The Warriors were champs once again when they were honored with the award for Best Team and KD took home the award for Best Championship Performance.

The trophies might not be as shiny as Larry, but they're a good addition to the Dubs' collection of awards throughout the years.

Take a look at some of the pictures and videos highlighting the big night for the Warriors:

The #ESPYS for the Best Team goes to @warriors!



Last season they had the best regular season record & NBA Champions. pic.twitter.com/YLOPPkzB63 — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 13, 2017

Great seeing you yesterday my guy @aaronrodgers12 #Legend A post shared by Zaza Pachulia (@zazapachulia) on Jul 13, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

ESPYS A post shared by Zaza Pachulia (@zazapachulia) on Jul 12, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

#Ballers A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Jul 12, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT