From One Warrior to Another

A weekend practice for the McClymonds High School varsity basketball team came to a screeching halt on Saturday afternoon when Golden State Warriors superstar, Stephen Curry walked into the gymnasium. “It was unexpected. I was like, ‘Oh, snap. Curry’s in here?’ It’s amazing,” said senior power forward Garyon’tae Smith.

The Warriors guard talked with the team. “You all are working hard today. I like that,” Curry said as the players came over. “I’m sorry to interrupt practice... but I wanted to talk to you, and also, I’ve got some gear for you guys.”

Because of some issues last season, the team had nothing but old mismatched uniforms to wear this year. “Heard a little about your team and about your story and all that’s going on here at the school here, as well. So, we wanted to do a little something extra and give you guys some new jerseys for the season.”

Curry Surprises McClymonds High School Hoops with New Uniforms December 11, 2017 The McClymonds High School (Oakland) boys basketball teams did not have matching uniforms to start the season. Enter Stephen Curry and Under Armour, who came through with new uniforms and other gear for the JV and varsity teams.

Curry didn’t donate just new Under Armour uniforms for the JV and varsity teams, he also gave them warm-up suits and his signature Under Armour basketball shoes. “We’ve got some new Curry 4 products,” he told the players.

The student-athletes were stunned by the visit and by the donation. “We’re not used to getting a lot of stuff here,” said junior center Deoveion Rawlins. “We are just kids from West Oakland. He heard our story and he came out for us.”

The McClymonds team is like Golden State, with the same mascot, the Warriors. But unlike the NBA Champion Warriors, these Warriors didn’t have much success last season. “Even though we have not been doing well, he came out to support us,” said Garyon’tae Smith, adding the uniforms will make a huge difference. “It just feels like we’re more of a team. Representing Mack (McClymonds’ nickname) well now. We have to work harder now to show that we deserve it.”