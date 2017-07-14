Stephen Curry Hitting the Links in Lake Tahoe

Update: Sunday, July 16

Thanks to an incredible final round on Sunday, Stephen Curry finished in fourth place at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe.

For the third straight year, former Oakland A’s pitcher Mark Mulder won the 54-hole tournament, which used a unique scoring system (six points for an eagle, three for a birdie, one for par, zero for bogey and minus-two for double bogey or worse).

Curry finished the tournament with an eagle on the par-5 18th hole, capping a 28-point round that was the best round by any player throughout the tournament. Curry’s three-day total of 60 points was good enough for fourth place, two points behind second place and 13 short of Mulder’s winning total.

"This is no exaggeration, this is the best complete round of my life," Curry said. "I think I am one off from my best score, but considering the environment, how terrible I played earlier in the week, and to finish like this was the definitely the best round of my life. To finish like that on 18 was really, really fun. I'm going to be bragging about that for a long time."

Dell Curry has to jump into Tahoe after losing a bet for best round with @StephenCurry30 !! Steph and @jtimberlake explain pic.twitter.com/YSjt5tO1m5 — Alex Margulies (@marguliespxp) July 16, 2017

Steph from downtown!! pic.twitter.com/iSUd0kaLWz — NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) July 16, 2017

Steph to the dude jumping off his boat pic.twitter.com/mqlUvXoHCG — NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2017

Timberlake Romo Steph pic.twitter.com/waglzvaPrE — NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2017

L I F T O F F pic.twitter.com/Frc8CnByH5 — NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2017

Rodgers to Steph for the TOUCHDOWN!! pic.twitter.com/RyHQE8Z3nP — NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2017

@aaronrodgers12 to @stephencurry30 for the touchdown #ACCGolf A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on Jul 14, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

Another fun day for @stephencurry30 at the @acchampionship #ACCGolf A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on Jul 14, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

Fresh from his appearance at The ESPYS, Stephen Curry is in Lake Tahoe putting his golfing skills to the test at the American Century Championship. In recent years, the two-time NBA champion has been a regular at this event, one of the premiere celebrity pro-am tournaments in golf. This is the same tournament where last year he did The Carlton alongside Justin Timberlake and the originator of the dance himself, Alfonso Ribeiro.

Always a regular on the golf course during the NBA’s offseason – this is fifth summer competing in this Lake Tahoe event – Curry will also participate in the Ellie Mae Classic in Hayward next month. The two-time NBA MVP will compete in the Web.com Tour (the NBA equivalent of the G League for the PGA Tour) after being granted an unrestricted sponsor exemption, but this weekend’s tournament, while competitive, is a little more on the light-hearted side, hence The Carlton from last year and the traditional parties taking place alongside the fairways.

Curry’s best finish at this event was fourth place back in 2013, and that year he actually held the lead with seven holes remaining.

Check out the rapid fire interview with Curry below and see him in action this weekend as follows:

Friday, July 14: 3 p.m. on NBC Sports Network (Delayed – First Round)

Saturday, July 15: Noon on NBC Sports Network (Live – Second Round)

Sunday, July 16: Noon on NBC Sports Network (Live – Final Round)

For more information on the golf tournament, including live scores, click here.