Stephen Curry Holds His Own in Pro Golf Debut

Warriors guard Stephen Curry didn’t make the cut in his first-ever pro golf tournament, but he did earn some kudos from current and former golf pros by shooting consecutive rounds of 74 at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward on Thursday and Friday.

At plus-8, Curry missed the cut by 11 strokes and finished tied for 148th place in the 156 player field. Flanked by large crowds that followed him on each hole of the hilly four-mile course over two days, the two-time NBA MVP totaled five birdies, 11 bogeys and one double bogey in the Web.com Tour event.

“I think he certainly beat most everybody’s expectations, but I don’t think that really surprised him,” said Jordan Spieth, who was playing at a PGA event in Ohio. “It was pretty cool — really cool — to see. You see him fist-pumping out there, and just him talking about how nervous he was when he heard his name called, it just makes us feel a little better when sometimes some of the stuff he does looks like a robot.”

The Web.com Tour is the developmental league of the PGA Tour, and just as the G-League has several players with NBA experience, the Ellie Mae Classic, which benefits the Warriors Community Foundation, had players who have competed in major tournaments this year and seven who had previously won a PGA Tour event.

For Curry, both days of the tournament played out in similar fashion in that he started slow –by professional standards – before locking in and getting in a groove. On Thursday, Curry tallied bogeys on three of the first five holes before getting his first birdie on the par-5 15th – he began his round on the back nine.

On Friday, Curry bogeyed two of the first three holes and was a plus-four on the front nine. But just as he a tendency to do on the hardwood, Curry finished strong and was an even par on the back nine, despite bogeying two of the last three holes.

Take a look at Curry’s highlights and some notable social media posts related to Curry’s pro golf debut at the Ellie Mae Classic below.

Best of luck to @StephenCurry30 this week in the @elliemaeclassic. Thanks for enjoying our game as much as Barbara and I enjoy yours! — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) August 3, 2017

Round 2 Highlights

Round 1 Highlights

A Golden opportunity. @StephenCurry30 is soaking up the atmosphere in his #WebTour debut.



Will he make a run at the cut line? pic.twitter.com/beNO171aCv — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) August 4, 2017

It's finally celebration time for @StephenCurry30. ⛳



The @Warriors guard picks up his first birdie of the day @EllieMaeClassic. pic.twitter.com/oPeipbSTOl — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) August 5, 2017

"All the guys made him feel like he wasn't out of place."@StephenCurry30's caddie for the week, @JonnieWest4, reflects on @EllieMaeClassic. pic.twitter.com/3IH9iBVGXY — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) August 5, 2017

A popular man.



The Bay Area turned out in large numbers again today to watch @StephenCurry30 navigate @TPCStonebrae. pic.twitter.com/B3GcR4efEG — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) August 4, 2017

• 13/26 fairways.

17/36 greens.

5 birdies.

Innumerable memories.



If @Warriors guard @StephenCurry30 wanted to have a second act ... pic.twitter.com/DipAaHkudd — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) August 5, 2017

74-74 for Steph Curry this week is beyond impressive. Put me in his shoes and I'd be 0-74 — Keith Mitchell (@K_m_Mitchell) August 5, 2017

Respect to @StephenCurry30 for a solid 2 days... that would not have been easy.. first time I've ever checked @WebDotComTour scores. — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) August 5, 2017

You cannot make this up. @StephenCurry30 out there getting buckets! Good shooters keep shooting https://t.co/pSWRTvG2TU — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) August 4, 2017

1st golf scoring I checked out today from all tournaments was @StephenCurry30 @WebDotComTour. — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) August 3, 2017

Gutsy day from @StephenCurry30, proved A LOT of people wrong. Dude has game! And I'm sneaky glad he bogied 18 so I didn't tie him today https://t.co/duASL4GEb5 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) August 3, 2017

Pretty cool to have @StephenCurry30 step into the golf arena and perform the way he did. Great player and more solid dude #props — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) August 5, 2017

"He played better than 95 percent of people thought he would."@SJ_sedl_Golf and @SamRyderSU were quite impressed with @StephenCurry30's pic.twitter.com/LhdkmcB7jg — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) August 5, 2017

Steph Curry shoots 74-74 in Web Tour debut. Not bad for a professional golfer. Pretty ridiculous for an active NBA superstar. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelESPN) August 5, 2017

Got 'em all buzzin'



@StephenCurry30's Tour start paid off big and garnered attention that's great for the game: https://t.co/IVBxiPVDHC pic.twitter.com/DFz5RtZXCh — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 6, 2017