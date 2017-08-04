Stephen Curry Holds His Own in Pro Golf Debut
Warriors Guard Shot Two Rounds of 74 in the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward
Warriors guard Stephen Curry didn’t make the cut in his first-ever pro golf tournament, but he did earn some kudos from current and former golf pros by shooting consecutive rounds of 74 at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward on Thursday and Friday.
At plus-8, Curry missed the cut by 11 strokes and finished tied for 148th place in the 156 player field. Flanked by large crowds that followed him on each hole of the hilly four-mile course over two days, the two-time NBA MVP totaled five birdies, 11 bogeys and one double bogey in the Web.com Tour event.
“I think he certainly beat most everybody’s expectations, but I don’t think that really surprised him,” said Jordan Spieth, who was playing at a PGA event in Ohio. “It was pretty cool — really cool — to see. You see him fist-pumping out there, and just him talking about how nervous he was when he heard his name called, it just makes us feel a little better when sometimes some of the stuff he does looks like a robot.”
The Web.com Tour is the developmental league of the PGA Tour, and just as the G-League has several players with NBA experience, the Ellie Mae Classic, which benefits the Warriors Community Foundation, had players who have competed in major tournaments this year and seven who had previously won a PGA Tour event.
For Curry, both days of the tournament played out in similar fashion in that he started slow –by professional standards – before locking in and getting in a groove. On Thursday, Curry tallied bogeys on three of the first five holes before getting his first birdie on the par-5 15th – he began his round on the back nine.
On Friday, Curry bogeyed two of the first three holes and was a plus-four on the front nine. But just as he a tendency to do on the hardwood, Curry finished strong and was an even par on the back nine, despite bogeying two of the last three holes.
Take a look at Curry’s highlights and some notable social media posts related to Curry’s pro golf debut at the Ellie Mae Classic below.
Round 2 Highlights
Round 1 Highlights