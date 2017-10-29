Stephen Curry Makes an Entrance

With Halloween coming up, Stephen Curry arrived at Sunday’s game in full-on fright mode, dressed in a Jigsaw getup from the movie series Saw. The costume was complete with a tricycle and the Saw theme blasting from a JBL portable speaker. But perhaps you need to see it to believe it, and if that’s the case, then here you go …

Coincidentally, the very next day after Steph arrived at Oracle Arena in full costume, he met the actor who played ‘Jigsaw’. The chance occurrence happened in Los Angeles as the Dubs played the back end of a back-to-back against the Clippers.

A special moment tonight...meeting a great player & someone I have much respect for @StephenCurry30 of @warriors. pic.twitter.com/GodTi0zlUC — Tobin Bell (@officialtobin) October 31, 2017

As for how the effect the pregame antics had on Curry’s game … he shot 11-for-17 from the field for 27 points, eight assists and six boards, although the Dubs did suffer the 115-107 home loss to the Pistons. Regardless of the game’s result, it will be interesting to see if more costumes are instore for player arrivals moving forward.