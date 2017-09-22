Warriors Live, Presented by Zoom

Posted: Sep 22, 2017

The Warriors' first official team gathering of the 2017-18 season is taking place today with Media Day, presented by Kaiser Permanente. Follow along with the media day fun with a new edition of 'Warriors Live,' presented by Zoom.

Warriors Live

Join in #GSWMediaDay livestream, presented by Zoom.#GSWMediaDay is here! Join Laurence Scott and Tim Roye for a special edition of Warriors Live, presented by Zoom, featuring player interviews and a live behind-the-scenes look at all the Media Day fun.

Posted by Golden State Warriors on Friday, September 22, 2017

Behind the Scenes of Media Day

September 22, 2017

#GSWMediaDay - Join the Conversation

