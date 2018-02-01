Klay Thompson to Participate in 2018 JBL Three-Point Contest on All-Star Saturday Night

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson will participate in the 2018 JBL Three-Point Contest on All-Star Saturday Night at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 17, the league announced today. Thompson, who won the event in 2016 with a record-tying score of 27 and currently leads the league in three-point percentage (.454), will participate in the contest for the fourth-straight season. It will mark the sixth-straight year that the Warriors have had at least one player in the Three-Point Contest, giving them a participant in the event for the 10th time since its inception in 1986, including eight of the last nine years.

Thompson, who will make his fourth career All-Star appearance, owns averages of 20.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 34.3 minutes over 50 games (all starts) this season, hitting career-highs of 48.9 percent from the field and a league-leading 45.4 percent from three-point range with 164 made three-point field goals (second in the NBA).

Warriors Three-Point Contest Participants Year Player(s) 1986 Eric Floyd 1991 Tim Hardaway 2010 Stephen Curry 2011 Dorell Wright 2013 Stephen Curry 2014 Stephen Curry 2015 Stephen Curry*, Klay Thompson 2016 Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson* 2017 Klay Thompson 2018 Klay Thompson * won event

Thompson will join Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green on the Western Conference All-Star team, making the Warriors the first team in NBA history to have four players appear in the All-Star Game in consecutive seasons. The Warriors own an NBA-best record of 40-11 (.784) and lead the league in scoring (115.6), assists per game (30.5), field goal percentage (.508), three-point percentage (.392), blocks (7.88) and steals (8.18).

Thompson is joined in the Three-Point Contest by Washington’s Bradley Beal, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Miami’s Wayne Ellington, Oklahoma City’s Paul George, Houston’s Eric Gordon, Los Angeles Clippers’ Tobias Harris and Toronto’s Kyle Lowry.

The 32nd JBL Three-Point Contest is part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, which will air on TNT and ESPN Radio at 5 p.m. PT. All-Star Saturday Night also includes the Taco Bell Skills Challenge and Verizon Slam Dunk.

The 67th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The game will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages. TNT will televise the All-Star Game for the 16th consecutive year, marking Turner Sports’ 33rd year of NBA All-Star coverage.