Golden State Warriors win PBWA’s 2017-18 Brian McIntyre Media Relations Award

The Golden State Warriors have won the 2017-18 Brian McIntyre Media Relations Award, which is presented each season to an NBA media relations staff that best exemplifies standards of professionalism and excellence, the Professional Basketball Writers Association announced today.

The Warriors’ full-time basketball media relations staff consists of Vice President of Communications Raymond Ridder, Director of Public Relations Brett Winkler, Director of Basketball Communications Michael Ravina, Director of Publications and Statistical Information Darryl Arata and Public Relations Assistant Cole Lawrence.

The Warriors have won the Brian McIntyre Award five times, including for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. No other team has won the award more than twice.

Ridder, Winkler, Ravina, Arata, Lawrence and coach Steve Kerr foster an atmosphere of mutual respect with journalists. Their energetic work and their players’ professionalism facilitate accurate, in-depth coverage of the team.

The media relations staffs of the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors also were finalists for the award.

The Warriors won through a vote of PBWA members.

The award is named for Brian McIntyre, the longtime former NBA public relations director. The PBWA is composed of more than 200 writers and editors who cover the NBA on a regular basis for newspapers, online outlets and magazines.

2006-07 Phoenix Suns

2007-08 Toronto Raptors

2008-09 Portland Trail Blazers

2009-10 Golden State Warriors

2010-11 Indiana Pacers

2011-12 Milwaukee Bucks

2012-13 Indiana Pacers

2013-14 Golden State Warriors

2014-15 Toronto Raptors

2015-16 Golden State Warriors

2016-17 Golden State Warriors

2017-18 Golden State Warriors

Brian McIntyre Media Relations Award winners