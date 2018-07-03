Warriors Win California Classic Opener

The Warriors won the first ever game of the inaugural California Classic, defeating the Miami Heat 79-68 on Monday night. After trailing most of the first quarter, Golden State took the lead in the second frame before seizing control in the second half. Kendrick Nunn led the Warriors with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Damian Jones and Jordan Howard tallied 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Golden State will continue California Classic play on Tuesday night when they take on the host Sacramento Kings at 8:00 p.m.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Nunn (19)

REB: Nunn (11)

AST: Magette (4) MIA

PTS: Jones Jr. (24)

REB: Adebayo (14)

AST: Walton Jr. (5) Box Score | Highlights