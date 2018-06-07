Game 4 Preview: Warriors at Cavaliers - 6/8/18

The Warriors will attempt to clinch their second-straight NBA Championship when they take on the Cavs in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Friday night.



Game 4

Friday, June 8

6:00 p.m.

Quicken Loans Arena

Cleveland, OH

WATCH: ABC

ONE MORE

Now leading the series 3-0, the Warriors will attempt to sweep the Cavaliers when they take on Cleveland in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night. A Golden State victory would clinch their second consecutive NBA Championship, whereas a Cleveland win would force a Game 5 back in Oakland. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (Pacific). All NBA Finals games are televised on ABC, and fans can catch the radio broadcast on 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

ORACLE WATCH PARTY

Come together with Dub Nation on Friday for the official Game 4 Warriors Watch Party at Oracle Arena. Tickets go on sale on Thursday at noon (Pacific). FULL DETAILS

LAST TIME OUT

Kevin Durant scored a playoff career-high 43 points, including a three-pointer with 49.8 seconds left to lead the Warriors to a 110-102 road win over the Cavs in Game 3 on Wednesday night. Full Recap