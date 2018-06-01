Game 2 Preview: Warriors vs. Cavs - 6/3/18

After the Dubs picked up a wild win in Game 1, the 2018 NBA Finals continue with Game 2 on Sunday at Oracle Arena.



Game 2

Sunday, June 3

5:00 p.m.

Oracle Arena

WATCH: TNT

PROTECT WARRIORS GROUND

After the Dubs picked up a wild win in Game 1, the 2018 NBA Finals continue with Game 2 on Sunday at Oracle Arena. The Dubs are 9-1 at home this postseason, 18-1 at home over the last two postseasons, and will be looking for another win on Warriors Ground before the series shifts to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. and the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Stephen Curry poster. All NBA Fans games are televised on ABC, and fans can catch the radio broadcast on 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

It took the most unusual journey to get to overtime, but once there the Dubs took control and picked up a 124-114 win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE Playoff Ranks GSW CLE 58-24 50-32 2nd in West 4th in East PTS: 109.9 (2nd) PTS: 101.8 (11th) REB: 45.7 (2nd) REB: 40.9 (11th) AST: 25.9 (2nd) AST: 18.8 (15th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

CLE: George Hill, J.R. Smith, LeBron James, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (left lateral leg contusion/bone bruise) is TBD. Team Notes

CLE: No Injuries. Team Notes

GREAT WHEN IT MATTERED MOST

There’s plenty of controversy surrounding how Thursday’s Game 1 ended up in overtime, but the fact of the matter is that it did, and once it did, the Warriors capitalized while the Cavaliers did not. In the extra period, Golden State assisted on all five of their made field goals, shot 4-of-4 on uncontested shots while contesting all nine of Cleveland’s attempts, and held the Cavs to just a single made field goal in the first 4:32 of a five-minute overtime. Certainly, the Warriors would have preferred to take Game 1 in far less stressful fashion, but perhaps it’s the kind of gut-it-out victory that can further galvanize the team and serve them well throughout the remainder of the series.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW CLE PTS: Durant (28.8) PTS: James (34.9) REB: Green (11.6) REB: Love (10.2) AST: Green (8.1) AST: James (8.7)

BATTLE ON THE BOARDS

One of the main reasons Game 1 even went to overtime was the fact that the Warriors had a really tough time keeping the Cavaliers off the boards throughout the contest. Cleveland outrebounded Golden State by a 53-38 margin, with 19 of their rebounds coming on the offensive glass. And frankly, this is nothing new to this matchup. Outside of allowing 22 offensive rebounds to the Thunder on April 3rd, the 19 offensive boards the Warriors allowed to the Cavs in both Game 1 on Thursday and their first encounter of the season back on Christmas Day represent the most offensive rebounds the Warriors have allowed in 100 games this season. The Cavaliers only averaged 8.5 offensive rebounds per game during the regular season, fourth-worst in the NBA (and one spot ahead of Golden State), but their playoff rotation is a bit different, and players like Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance have the ability to cause problems in an area of weakness for the Warriors. If Golden State hopes to maintain homecourt advantage in Game 2 on Sunday, doing a better job keeping the Cavs off the offensive glass would be a great place to start.