Game 7 Preview: Warriors at Rockets - 5/28/18

Game 7

Monday, May 28

6:00 p.m.

Toyota Center, TX

WATCH: TNT

WIN OR GO HOME

After taking Game 6 at home, the Warriors will head back to Houston to take on the Rockets in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday night. This will be the final game of the series, with the winner advancing to the NBA Finals. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on TNT, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

ORACLE WATCH PARTY

Come together with Dub Nation and watch the Western Conference Finals on Warriors Ground, even when the team is on the road. The official Warriors Watch Party will take place at Oracle Arena for Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference Finals. Doors at Oracle Arena will open at 5:00 p.m. with parking for $10 opening at 4:30 p.m. FULL DETAILS

LAST TIME OUT

Klay Thompson came up huge in yet another pivotal Game 6, as he and Stephen Curry combined for 64 points in Golden State's 115-86 victory over the Rockets on Saturday night. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE Playoff Ranks GSW HOU 58-24 65-17 2nd in West 1st in West PTS: 109.6 (2nd) PTS: 105.8 (6th) REB: 46.4 (2nd) REB: 42.9 (8th) AST: 25.7 (3rd) AST: 18.9 (15th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

HOU: Chris Paul, James Harden, Trevor Ariza, P.J. Tucker and Clint Capela INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Team Notes

HOU: Team Notes

TALE OF TWO HALVES

“If you have any idea, please let me know. I have no clue why our team is like this.” Those were the words of Steve Kerr following Golden State’s crucial Game 6 win on Saturday, in which the Dubs once again got off to a slow start, but rebounded in the second half to claim the victory. The Warriors trailed by as many as 17 points at the end of the first quarter, before outscoring Houston 64-25 in the second half. It’s been an ongoing trend in this series, and while Kerr doesn’t have an explanation, it’s something to keep an eye on in Monday’s Game 7. Through the first six games of the series, the Warriors have been outscored by a combined total of 20 points in the first half, but they’ve outscored the Rockets by 74 points in the second half. The third quarter has been where the Dubs have done most of their damage, as after winning the third frame by a 33-16 margin on Saturday, Golden State has now outscored their playoff opponents by 112 points in the third quarter, the best overall scoring margin by any team in any quarter in any postseason in the shot clock era (since 1954-55). While Kerr has to be pleased with how the Warriors have started second halves, he would certainly welcome his team to begin their onslaught earlier in the game. If they’re able to do so on Monday, that could go a long way towards taking a Game 7 on the road.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW HOU PTS: Durant (28.7) PTS: Harden (28.4) REB: Green (11.6) REB: Capela (11.8) AST: Green (8.3) AST: Harden (6.9)

FATIGUE FACTOR

It’s Game 7. Everyone’s tired. But based on how the first six games of the series have played out, some are bound to be more exhausted than others. On Golden State’s side, both Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have played 235 minutes in this series, trailing only LeBron James (240) for the most minutes played in the Conference Finals. Houston, on the other hand, has only played eight players in non-garbage time minutes in the last three games, and one of those was Chris Paul, whose status for Game 7 remains up in the air at this time. With it being Game 7, both sides are bound to cut down their rotations and ride their best lineups with their seasons on the line, but given the load the crucial players for each side have carried thus far, it will be interesting to see which team best combats the cumulative fatigue, particularly in the second half. Whichever team does stands a great chance at advancing to the NBA Finals, while the one that doesn’t may find themselves starting their offseason earlier than they’d like.