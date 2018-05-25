(Ronald Martinez/NBAE/Getty Images)
Game 6 Preview: Warriors vs. Rockets - 5/26/18
Down 3-2 in the series, the Warriors will try to keep their season alive when they host the Rockets in Game 6 on Saturday night.
FACING ELIMINATION
For the first time since Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, the Warriors will face a postseason elimination game when they host the Rockets at Oracle Arena in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night. With a victory, Golden State would face a winner-take-all Game 7 in Houston. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on TNT, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS
LAST TIME OUT
It was neck-and-neck down the stretch, but the Warriors ultimately fell 98-94 on the road in Game 5 on Thursday night. Full Recap