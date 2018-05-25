(Ronald Martinez/NBAE/Getty Images)

Game 6 Preview: Warriors vs. Rockets - 5/26/18

Posted: May 24, 2018
Warriors vs. Rockets
Game 6
Saturday, May 26
6:00 p.m.
Oracle Arena
WATCH: TNT
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

FACING ELIMINATION
For the first time since Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, the Warriors will face a postseason elimination game when they host the Rockets at Oracle Arena in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night. With a victory, Golden State would face a winner-take-all Game 7 in Houston. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on TNT, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT
It was neck-and-neck down the stretch, but the Warriors ultimately fell 98-94 on the road in Game 5 on Thursday night. Full Recap

