Game 6 Preview: Warriors vs. Rockets - 5/26/18

Down 3-2 in the series, the Warriors will try to keep their season alive when they host the Rockets in Game 6 on Saturday night.



Game 6

Saturday, May 26

6:00 p.m.

Oracle Arena

WATCH: TNT

FACING ELIMINATION

For the first time since Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, the Warriors will face a postseason elimination game when they host the Rockets at Oracle Arena in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night. With a victory, Golden State would face a winner-take-all Game 7 in Houston. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on TNT, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

It was neck-and-neck down the stretch, but the Warriors ultimately fell 98-94 on the road in Game 5 on Thursday night. Full Recap