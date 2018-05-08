(Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty Images)
Game 1 Preview: Warriors at Rockets - 5/14/18
The Warriors take on the Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals in Houston on Monday night.
WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
The Warriors have advanced to the Western Conference Finals where they’ll take on the top-seeded Houston Rockets in a best-of-seven series beginning with Game 1 in Houston on Monday, May 14th. This will be the first of two games in Houston before the series transitions back to Oracle Arena for Games 3 and 4. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Watch the action on TNT, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.
LAST TIME OUT
The Warriors are headed to the Western Conference Finals for the fourth consecutive year after beating the Pelicans 113-104 in Game 5 on Tuesday night. Full Recap