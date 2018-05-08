Warriors Eliminate Pelicans to Advance to Western Conference Finals

The Golden State Warriors have advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the fourth consecutive year after eliminating the Pelicans with a 113-104 home victory in Game 5 on Tuesday night. The Dubs never trailed by more than two points and led for the vast majority of the first half before putting forth a third quarter onslaught that would put the game out of reach. Stephen Curry paced the Warriors with 28 points to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson added 24 and 23 points, respectively, while Draymond Green just missed another triple-double with 19 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

TEAM LEADERS GSW NOP Points Points Curry - 28 Davis - 34 Durant - 24 Holiday - 27 Thompson - 23 Mirotic - 12



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 14 Davis - 19 Looney - 8 Holiday - 10 Curry - 7 Mirotic - 7



Assists Assists Green - 9 Holiday - 11 Curry - 8 Rondo - 7 Durant - 7 Moore - 4 Stats | Highlights | Photo Gallery

CONSECUTIVE HOME WINS

With Tuesday’s victory, not only did the Warriors advance to the Conference Finals, but they also tied an NBA record in the process. Game 5 marked Golden State’s 15th consecutive home playoff victory dating back to the start of the 2017 postseason. That ties the 1990-91 Chicago Bulls for the longest such streak in NBA playoff history.

3RD QUARTER

In what has been an ongoing trend all season, the Warriors broke the game open in the third quarter once again on Tuesday night. The Dubs held a 50-40 lead with 4:22 remaining in the first half, but New Orleans immediately went on an 11-0 run to momentarily jump back in front before Golden State took a slim 59-56 advantage into halftime. That’s as close as the Pelicans would get for the duration of the contest, as the Dubs came roaring out to start the second half.

A Klay Thompson jumper 14 seconds into the third quarter ignited a 10-0 Golden State burst within the opening two minutes of the third frame that would rebuild a double-digit advantage. The Warriors didn’t stop there, however, as after Jrue Holiday halted the run with a layup, Golden State answered right back with an extended 19-4 run of their own to take their largest lead of the entire game at 88-62 with 4:38 left in the quarter. The Pelicans would regain their footing somewhat through the remainder of the frame, but the damage had been done, as Draymond Green’s three-pointer with 22 seconds left sent the game into the fourth and final quarter with the Warriors holding a commanding 95-75 lead.

GREEN'S TRIPLE-DOUBLE

He just missed recording his second triple-double of the series on Tuesday night, but Draymond Green did just enough to average a triple-double for the series against the Pelicans. With 19 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, in addition to three steals and two blocks, Green finished the five-game series with averages of 14.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 10.0 assists per contest to become the first player in franchise history to average a triple-double in a playoff series.

BIG THREE

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson combined for 75 points on Tuesday, with each All-Star scoring at least 23 points. It marked the first time since Feb, 26, 2018 at New York that all three players scored at least 20 points in the same game.

PLUS-MINUS

He was the only starter that didn’t score in double figures, but Andre Iguodala’s contributions went far beyond his point total on Tuesday. He made just one of his four shot attempts, but finished with five assists, four rebounds, two steals and a game-best plus-25 in 25 minutes of action.

UP NEXT

With the series victory, the Warriors advance to the Western Conference Finals where they’ll take on the top-seeded Houston Rockets in a best-of-seven series beginning with Game 1 in Houston on Monday, May 14th. For ticket information for Warriors' home games in the Western Conference Finals, please visit warriors.com/playoffs