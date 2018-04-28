Game 2 Preview: Warriors vs. Pelicans - 5/1/18

Leading the series 1-0, Golden State will attempt to defend home court once more when they host the Pelicans in Game 2 on Tuesday night.



Leading the series 1-0, the Warriors will attempt to defend home court once more when they host the Pelicans in Game 2 on Tuesday night. This will be the second and final game at Oracle Arena before the series transitions to New Orleans for Games 3 and 4. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Watch the action on TNT, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

After a franchise-record first half, Golden State coasted to a 123-101 win over the Pelicans in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday night. Full Recap