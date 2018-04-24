Game 1 Preview: Warriors vs. Pelicans - 4/28/18

The Warriors will host the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday.



Game 1

Saturday, April 28

Time TBD

Oracle Arena

WATCH: TNT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

After defeating the Spurs four games to one in the first round, the Warriors have advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where they’ll take on the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 1 on Saturday. This will be the first of two games at Oracle Arena before the series transitions to New Orleans for Games 3 and 4. Watch the action on TNT, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors have advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals after defeating the Spurs 99-91 in Game 5 on Tuesday night. Full Recap