Game 5 Preview: Warriors vs. Spurs - 4/24/18

The Warriors will attempt to close out the series at home when they host the Spurs in Game 5 on Tuesday night.



Game 5

Tuesday, April 24

7:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena FIND TICKETS

WATCH: NBCSBA, TNT

A CHANCE TO CLOSE OUT AT HOME

After losing Game 4 in San Antonio, the Warriors will attempt to bounce back and close out the series at home when they host the Spurs in Game 5 on Tuesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

Kevin Durant scored 34 points, but the Warriors ultimately fell 103-90 to San Antonio in Game 4 on Sunday. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE Playoff Ranks GSW SAS 58-24 47-35 2nd in West 7th in West PTS: 107.3 (8th) PTS: 98.3 (14th) REB: 47.5 (3rd) REB: 35.0 (16th) AST: 27.3 (1st) AST: 18.5 (14th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and JaVale McGee

SAS: Dejounte Murray, Patty Mills, Danny Green, Rudy Gay and LaMarcus Aldridge INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left MCL sprain) and Patrick McCaw (lumbar spine contusion) are out. Team Notes

SAS: Kawhi Leonard (return from injury management) is out. Team Notes

OWN WORST ENEMY

The Warriors never led at any point in Game 4, and their carelessness with the ball was a main reason why. The Dubs were often their own worst enemy throughout the game, and they shot themselves in the foot from the opening tip, committing seven turnovers in the first five minutes of action. Golden State finished with 16 turnovers – twice as many as San Antonio – and were unable to complete a double-digit comeback, despite producing their best rebounding game in over 13 years. With the Spurs desperate for another victory and facing elimination once again on Tuesday, the Warriors would make things a lot easier on themselves by placing a greater emphasis on valuing each possession. San Antonio’s first 10 points of Game 4 came directly off Golden State turnovers, the kind of lackluster start the Dubs will try to prevent from recurring on Tuesday night.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW SAS PTS: Durant (29.0) PTS: Aldridge (22.0) REB: Green (9.3) REB: Aldridge (8.5) AST: Green (8.3) AST: Mills (3.3)

BEYOND THE ARC

Through the first four games of the series, the more proficient three-point shooting team has prevailed in each and every one. Golden State shot a combined 41.2 percent from three-point range over the first three games, compared to just 24.1 percent for the Spurs. But in Game 4, the script got flipped, as San Antonio produced their best three-point shooting game of the series (15-of-28), while the Warriors produced their worst (7-of-28). As the series shifts back to Oracle Arena for Game 5, that may play right into Golden State’s hands. The Dubs were a considerably better three-point shooting team at home (.407) than they were on the road (.376) during the regular season, a trend that has continued through the first four games of the first round. If the Warriors can rediscover their three-point stroke in the friendly confines of their home arena in Game 5 on Tuesday, it may spell doom for San Antonio.