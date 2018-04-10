Warriors End Regular Season with a Thud

The Dubs’ regular season came to an end with Tuesday’s 119-79 loss to the Jazz in Salt Lake City.

TEAM LEADERS GSW UTA Points Points Thompson - 23 Mitchell - 22 Durant - 13 Favors - 16 Looney - 12 Jerebko - 14



Rebounds Rebounds Pachulia - 6 Favors - 9 Looney - 5 Jerebko / Crowder - 6 4 Tied - 4 Rubio / O'Neale - 5



Assists Assists Livingston - 4 Ingles - 8 Green - 3 Rubio - 5 Pachulia - 2 3 Tied - 2 Stats | Highlights | Photo Gallery

With second place secured for more than a week, the Dubs finished with a 58-24 record, marking their fifth straight season with at least 50 wins but their first in four in which they fell short of 60.

The Warriors were 29-12 both at home and on the road, and that 12th defeat was decided rather early, as Utah was the more aggressive team from the opening tip. After the Jazz broke open a 6-6 tie with an 18-3 run, the Dubs never got back within single digits again. The Jazz piled it on in to the second, third and fourth quarters, leading by as many as 45 points.

KLAY’S MILESTONE

Klay Thompson needed to score 22 points to average 20 for the season, and he got one better than that when he knocked down a pair of free throws midway through the fourth period to bring his total to a team-high 23. This marks the fourth straight season in which the Splash Brother averaged at least 20 points.

Thompson joins Kevin Durant (26.6 ppg) and Stephen Curry (26.4 ppg) in the 20 points per game club, giving the Warriors three players to reach that mark in the second straight season. This is the fourth time in NBA history, and the first since the 1986-87 and 1987-88 Seattle SuperSonics, to have back-to-back seasons with three 20-point scorers.

NOW WHAT?

While the Dubs are done with the regular season, the rest of the league wraps up on Wednesday night, and it will be several of those games on Wednesday that determine the first round playoff matchups. Going into the final day of the season, three teams are tied for fifth place with a 47-34 record, and scenarios exist in which the Warriors can play the Pelicans, Spurs, Thunder, Timberwolves and Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. Stay tuned for the official announcement of playoff pairings on Wednesday night.

