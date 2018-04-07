Game Preview: Warriors at Suns - 4/8/18

The Warriors head to Phoenix for their last matchup against the Suns .



Sunday, April 8

6:00 p.m.

Talking Stick Resort Arena

WATCH: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBATV

Dubs in the Desert

The Warriors head to Phoenix for their fourteenth and final back-to-back of the season. Sunday’s game represents the last matchup between the two teams this season, after Golden State won each of their first three encounters. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, NBATV, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Fourth quarter turnovers proved costly as the Dubs fell to the Pelicans 126-120 in the regular season home finale on Saturday night. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW PHX 57-23 20-60 2nd in West 15th in West PTS: 113.9 (1st) PTS: 103.7 (21st) REB: 43.6 (17th) REB: 44.1 (13th) AST: 29.5 (1st) AST: 21.1 (29th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Quinn Cook, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

PHX: Tyler Ulis, Danuel House, Josh Jackson, Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Shaun Livingston (right knee soreness) is available to play. Andre Iguodala (left knee soreness), Stephen Curry (left MCL sprain) and Patrick McCaw (lumbar spine contusion) are out. Team Notes

PHX: Devin Booker (right hand sprain), Marquese Chriss (left SI dysfunction), Troy Daniels (right ankle sprain), Josh Jackson (right quad contusion), Elfrid Payton (left knee tendinopathy) and T.J. Warren (left knee inflammation) are questionable. Alan Williams (right knee soreness) and Brandon Knight (left ACL tear) are out. Team Notes

STRANGE STANDINGS

The possibilities aren’t quite endless, but it certainly feels that way when one considers the potential first round playoff matchups in the Western Conference. The Rockets are the number one seed and the Dubs have locked in second place. Portland is inching toward securing that third seed, but after that you might as well just flip a coin, or several coins at that. Only a game and a half separates fourth place from ninth place, and entering Sunday’s slate of NBA action, three teams (the Pelicans, Spurs and Thunder) have 46-34 records in the West. Ready for more oddities from the standings? The Dubs have a chance to finish the regular season with a better road record than home record. Saturday night capped a 29-12 mark at home this season, and with two road games remaining on the schedule, the Dubs, currently 28-11 on the road this season, needs to win them both to best their home record.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHX PTS: Durant (26.7) PTS: Booker (24.9) REB: Green (7.7) REB: Chandler (9.1) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Payton (6.2)

PHOENIX SCOUTING REPORT

The Suns have long been out of the playoff picture. And with one more loss, they would secure at least a share of the worst record in the NBA. That said, they do have some talent to build on. Devin Booker, who hasn’t played in weeks, is a star in the making and rookie Josh Jackson has really come along as of late with at least 15 points in 12 straight games. The Suns lead the NBA in pace, and the Warriors are no stranger to that up-and-down style, making Sunday’s showdown in the desert a fascinating watch.