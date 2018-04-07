Warriors Fall Short On Fan Night

The Dubs fell to the Pelicans 126-120 in the regular season home finale on Saturday night. After a strong third quarter performance to take the lead, New Orleans’ scoring proved to be too much for the Warriors defense. Kevin Durant led Golden State with 41 points and 10 rebounds, while Quinn Cook added another 21 points. With the loss, the Warriors drop to 57-23 on the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW NOP Points Points Durant - 41 Davis - 34 Cook - 21 Mirotic - 28 Thompson - 18 Holiday - 25



Rebounds Rebounds Durant / Green - 10 Davis - 12 Looney - 6 Mirotic - 6 Thompson / Young - 4 Holiday - 5



Assists Assists Green - 9 Rondo - 17 Cook - 7 Moore - 7 Durant / Iguodala - 5 Holiday - 6 Stats | Highlights

DONE ON WARRIORS GROUND, FOR NOW

What started off as a slow game for the Warriors on both ends of the floor eventually picked up to give New Orleans a hard time. Quinn Cook came out with nine points in the first six minutes of the game while shooting 100% from the field, but it wasn’t enough to stifle a red-hot Pelicans offense in the first quarter. Back-to-back power moves from Draymond Green and back-to-back threes from Cook fueled a much-needed energy surge to put Golden State up by two heading into halftime. Though the Warriors did not get the result they were hoping for tonight, Golden State will be back at it on Warriors Ground soon for Round 1 of the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

CELEBRATING DUB NATION

The Warriors celebrated their final home game of the regular season with Fan Night, presented by Adobe, where everything from the T-shirts in the building, to the flag presentation, to the last time-out revolved around Dub Nation. Appropriately, Durant came out of the locker room ready to put on a show for the fans, dropping 19 points in the third quarter and capping out a 17-2 Warriors run with a splash that had Oracle roaring with playoff-ready intensity. After trading buckets with New Orleans early in the fourth in what came down to the final seconds of the game, the Warriors couldn’t get it done. On the plus side, one fan walked away having won $50,000.

UP NEXT

The Warriors hit the road for their final two games of the regular season. Tonight marked Golden State's 14th and final back-to-back set of the season, concluding Sunday night in Phoenix.