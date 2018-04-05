Warriors Downed By Pacers

The Warriors’ winning streak came to an end after Golden State fell 126-106 on the road against the Pacers on Thursday night. The Dubs never led by more than five points, and Indiana ran away with the game in the second half. Kevin Durant led Golden State with 27 points and seven assists, while Klay Thompson added 16 points and four three-pointers. With the loss, the Warriors drop to 57-22 on the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW IND Points Points Durant - 27 Bogdanovic - 28 Thompson - 16 Oladipo - 21 Cook - 12 Young - 16



Rebounds Rebounds Thompson - 7 Sabonis - 9 Durant / McGee - 5 Young - 8 6 Tied - 3 Stephenson / Oladipo - 6



Assists Assists Durant - 7 Oladipo - 7 Cook - 6 Collison / Young - 5 Green - 5 Joseph - 4

DONE WITH THE EAST, AT LEAST

The Warriors didn’t get the result they were hoping for on Thursday, but the game marked a milestone in their season, as it represented their final game against an Eastern Conference team in the 2017-18 campaign. The Dubs had been tremendously successful on the road against the East (13-1) coming into Thursday’s game, but the defeat means they’ll ultimately fall just short of tying the 2006-07 Phoenix Suns (14-1) for the best road record by a Western Conference team against the Eastern Conference in a single season in NBA history. Golden State finishes the regular season with a record of 24-6 against the opposite conference, their fifth consecutive season with at least 20 wins against the East.

THREE-POINT MILESTONES

The Dubs didn’t shoot particularly well from three-point range on Thursday, making just nine of their 29 attempts, but the ones they did make had some historical significance. Klay Thompson (four) accounted for nearly half of Golden State’s makes from beyond the arc, which moved him past former Warrior Tim Hardaway for 25th on the NBA’s all-time three-point list. Meanwhile, Draymond Green made the only three-pointer he attempted, passing Baron Davis (434) for seventh place on the franchise’s all-time threes list.

UP NEXT

The Warriors will look to bounce back when they return to Oracle Arena to host the Pelicans on Saturday in their final home game of the regular season.