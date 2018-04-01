Warriors Stifle Suns

The Warriors won their second game in less than 24 hours after earning a 117-107 home victory over the Suns on Sunday night. After a slow start that saw Golden State trail for the vast majority of the first half, the Warriors doubled up Phoenix in the decisive third quarter, and rode that dominant frame all the way to victory. Kevin Durant led all scorers with 29 points, and just missed a triple-double with 11 rebounds and eight assists. Draymond Green notched a double-double with 13 points and 12 assists, while Klay Thompson scored 23 points in his second game back from injury. With the win, Golden State improves to 56-21 on the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHX Points Points Durant - 29 Jackson / Chriss - 22 Thompson - 23 House - 16 Cook - 19 Bender - 14



Rebounds Rebounds Durant - 11 Bender - 10 Green - 6 Chriss - 9 Bell / Young - 5 House / Williams - 6



Assists Assists Green - 12 Ulis - 9 Durant - 8 Jackson - 5 Cook - 6 3 Tied - 3 Stats | Highlights

THIRD QUARTER

Sunday marked Golden State’s second-straight game with three of their four All-Stars, so perhaps it’s no surprise they put together one of their patented dominant third quarters against the Suns. After trimming what was as large as a 14-point deficit down to a single point going into halftime, the Warriors upped the defensive intensity to start the third frame, and the results were quite promising. Klay Thompson opened the second half with four-straight points to give Golden State their largest lead of the game up to that point, and after the two sides traded the advantage over the next few minutes, the Warriors took control of the game for good. They’d go on to outscore Phoenix 36-18 in the third quarter to take a 17-point lead heading into the fourth and final frame. Quinn Cook was particularly effective in the third quarter, registering 11 points, two rebounds and three assists on 5-of-6 shooting from the field.

BEYOND THE ARC

Before the Warriors ran away with the game in the second half, they had to dig themselves out of a hole. Golden State had a lackluster start to the game, committing two turnovers in the first 26 seconds, and three in the first 75. While the Warriors struggled to find their rhythm, the Suns had no such trouble, as they got hot from the perimeter from the start. Phoenix shot 4-of-11 from three-point land in the opening frame, while the Dubs missed all six of their attempts from beyond the arc. However, Golden State began to find their stroke in the second quarter, allowing them to quickly erase a double-digit deficit. The Warriors shot 6-of-7 from three-point range in the second quarter, including a sequence in which they converted threes on four consecutive possessions late in the frame.

UP NEXT

After sweeping the back-to-back over the weekend, the Warriors will look to carry that momentum into Tuesday’s matchup with the Thunder in Oklahoma City.