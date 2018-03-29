Dubs Downed Again

The list of Warriors accomplishments in recent seasons is a rather long one. But along with the championships and individual awards comes a few notable facts that aren’t so complimentary. With Thursday’s 116-107 loss to the Bucks, the Warriors have now lost three consecutive home games for the first time since January of 2014.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIL Points Points Cook - 30 Antetokounmpo - 32 McGee / McCaw - 12 Middleton - 23 Green - 11 Bledsoe - 20



Rebounds Rebounds Green / Iguodala - 5 Zeller - 8 Cook / Looney - 4 Parker - 7 McCaw / Durant / Bell - 3 Henson - 5



Assists Assists Green / Durant - 6 Bledsoe - 6 Iguodala - 4 Antetokounmpo - 5 Cook / McCaw - 3 Henson - 5 Stats | Highlights

HERE HE COMES, THERE HE GOES

After missing the last five games with a rib injury, Kevin Durant returned to action. He made his first shot three minutes into the game a 3-pointer from the wing, and the rest of the Dubs soon followed suit. Starting with Durant’s trey, the Dubs made four-straight 3-pointers, including two by Quinn Cook. These threes had the Dubs on a 14-2 run that gave them their biggest lead of the game.

The Dubs, however, would trail 29-27 at the end of the first quarter, despite shooting 57.9 percent from the field. Durant seemed to be in the middle of all the action with 10 points and four assists in the opening period. But the reigning NBA Finals MVP wouldn’t make another shot, and his night was cut short when he was ejected for arguing a non-foul call in the waning seconds of the first half.

ANOTHER ALL-STAR RETURNS

Draymond Green also made his return to the court after missing the last two games due to illness. The reigning defensive player off the year did what he normally does – a little bit of everything – and finished with 11 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals.

STILL COOKIN’

Although the Bucks taking control of the game in the second quarter – they ended the half with a 14-2 run and pushed their lead to 24 points early in the fourth quarter – the Warriors played hard through the final buzzer. Quinn Cook turned in on in the final period, scoring 17 of his career-high 30 points, in the final period. Although the fans were into it as the Dubs chipped away at their deficit, they never got back within single digits until the final seconds of the game.

IMPACTFUL MINUTES

JaVale Mcgee started the game at center for the Dubs and played just 15 minutes, but boy did he stand out in that limited action. McGee shot 6-for-7 from the field for 12 points while also tallying two blocks, one of which started the sequence of the game for the Dubs.

Alas, the Dubs simply couldn't get enough stops in this one. The Bucks shot 55.2 percent for the game – the Warriors were 54.7 percent in their own right – and they turned 19 Warriors turnovers into 23 points, 15 of which came in the momentum-changing second quarter.

POSTSEASON POSITIONING SECURED

The Thursday night loss made one thing official – the Dubs have secured the number two seed in the West. The Trail Blazers, currently in third place in the West, lost on Wednesday in Memphis, making it impossible for them to catch up to the Dubs in the standings. And this Warriors loss guaranteed the Dubs can’t pass the Rockets, who would own the tie-breaker with Golden State should the Warriors win out and the Rockets lose the rest of their games.

UP NEXT

After going 1-3 on their last extended homestand of the season, the Dubs will have a day off Friday before picking up play on Saturday night in Sacramento. The Dubs have lost two of this season’s first three matchups with the Kings, and the Warriors were without both Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant in each of those defeats.