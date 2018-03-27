Game Preview: Warriors vs. Bucks - 3/29/18

The Warriors will look to get back on track as they complete their four-game homestand on Thursday against the Bucks.

HOMESTAND FINALE

The Warriors close out their four-game homestand on Thursday night as the Milwaukee Bucks come to town. This will mark this season’s second and final regular season matchup between the two teams, and the Dubs will be seeking their ninth win in their last 10 attempts against the Bucks. Tickets are still available of the inter-conference showdown, and all fans in attendance will receive a Warriors Splash Towel, courtesy of State Farm. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and fans unable to attend the game can watch on NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT, or listen to the radio call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs were outscored 24-11 in the fourth quarter and suffered a 92-81 home loss to the Pacers on Tuesday night. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIL 54-20 39-35 2nd in West 8th in East PTS: 114.4 (1st) PTS: 106 (16th) REB: 43.8 (14th) REB: 39.4 (30th) AST: 29.7 (1st) AST: 22.9 (14th)