(Scott Cunningham/NBAE/Getty Images)

Game Preview: Warriors vs. Hawks - 3/23/18

Posted: Mar 19, 2018
Warriors vs. Hawks
Friday, March 23rd
7:30 p.m.
Oracle Arena
FIND TICKETS

WATCH: NBCSBA
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Radio Network

FINAL HOMESTAND
Coming off a 1-1 road trip, the Warrior begin a four-game homestand on Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks. This will be the second and final matchup between the two teams this season, after Golden State prevailed 114-109 in Atlanta on March 2nd. Following this homestand, the Warriors will not play consecutive home games for the rest of the regular season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Watch the action on NBCSBA, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT
Golden State came back from a 16-point deficit, but ran out of gas in the fourth quarter of a 89-75 road loss to the Spurs on Monday night. Full Recap


Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!

Tags
Warriors

Related Content

Warriors