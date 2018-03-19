Game Preview: Warriors vs. Hawks - 3/23/18

The Warriors begin a four-game homestand on Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

FINAL HOMESTAND

Coming off a 1-1 road trip, the Warrior begin a four-game homestand on Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks. This will be the second and final matchup between the two teams this season, after Golden State prevailed 114-109 in Atlanta on March 2nd. Following this homestand, the Warriors will not play consecutive home games for the rest of the regular season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Watch the action on NBCSBA, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

Golden State came back from a 16-point deficit, but ran out of gas in the fourth quarter of a 89-75 road loss to the Spurs on Monday night. Full Recap