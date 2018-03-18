Game Preview: Warriors at Spurs - 3/19/18

The Dubs will close out their two-game road trip on Monday night in San Antonio.



Monday, March 19th

6:30 p.m.

AT&T Center

San Antonio, TX

WATCH: NBCSBA

QUICK TRIP

The Dubs will close out their two-game road trip on Monday night in San Antonio. This will be the fourth and final regular season matchup between the two teams, and the Dubs will be going for the season sweep. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN, while those looking for the radio call can catch the action on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Quinn Cook scored 28 points and Kevon Looney established season-highs in points and blocks as the Dubs came up big in the second half of Saturday's 124-109 victory in Phoenix. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW SAS 53-17 40-30 2nd in West 7th in West PTS: 115.5 (1st) PTS: 102.4 (28th) REB: 43.9 (16th) REB: 44.2 (10th) AST: 30 (1st) AST: 23 (13th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Quinn Cook, Nick Young, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

SAS: Patty Mills, Dejounte Murray, Danny Green, Kyle Anderson and LaMarcus Aldridge INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Omri Casspi (sprained right ankle), Stephen Curry (tweaked right ankle), Kevin Durant (right rib soreness), Patrick McCaw (non-displaced fracture, left wrist) and Klay Thompson (fractured right thumb) are out. Team Notes

SAS: Kawhi Leonard (return from injury management) is out. Team Notes

NOW WE'RE COOKING

This is the first season in which two-way players are an official NBA designation, and it’d be tough to argue that there is a more valuable two-way player than Quinn Cook. Thrust into a starting role with so many injuries to the Warriors, the former Duke standout is coming off a career-high 28-point effort in Saturday’s win in Phoenix. Cook was among the G League’s leading scorers when he played with the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, and lately he’s had a similar effect on the NBA Dubs. Cook is averaging 22 points over the last three games, and he’s connected on five of seven 3-point attempts in each of the last two. As Stephen Curry continues to recover from his ankle injury, Cook will continue to be counted on for solid production in the backcourt.

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAS PTS: Durant (26.6) PTS: Aldridge (22.5) REB: Green (8) REB: Aldridge (8.3) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Parker (4)

SAN ANTONIO SCOUTING REPORT

The Spurs enter Monday’s game riding a very timely three-game winning streak. With about three weeks left in the regular season, each game carries great significance for San Antonio, which currently is in seventh place in the West but only a game and a half behind the fourth place Thunder and two games ahead of the ninth-place Clippers. LaMarcus Aldridge is coming off a 39-point effort in a win over the Timberwolves, and Kawhi Leonard could make his long awaited return any game now. If and when Leonard does come back, he will join one of the top defensive teams in the league. At 26-8, the Spurs own the NBA’s fourth best home record, so the Dubs will need to bring their A-Game if they are to go undefeated on this short two-game road trip.