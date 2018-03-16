Game Preview: Warriors at Suns - 3/17/18

The Warriors travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns on Saturday on the second night of a back-to-back.



Saturday, March 17th

7:00 p.m.

Talking Stick Resort Arena



WATCH: NBCSBA

BACK-TO-BACK

The Warriors will attempt to get back on the winning track when they travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns on Saturday on the second night of a back-to-back. This will be the second of four matchups between the two teams this season, after Golden State prevailed by 46 points in their only prior encounter. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Quinn Cook tallied career-highs with 25 points and five three-pointers, but Golden State ultimately fell 98-93 to Sacramento on Friday night. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW PHX 52-17 19-51 2nd in West 14th in West PTS: 115.3 (1st) PTS: 104.3 (20th) REB: 43.9 (15th) REB: 44.1 (11th) AST: 30 (1st) AST: 21 (29th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Quinn Cook, Nick Young, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

PHX: Elfrid Payton, Devin Booker, T.J. Warren, Dragan Bender and Alex Len INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Team Notes

PHX: Devin Booker (right hand sprain) and Alan Williams (right meniscus repair) are questionable. Brandon Knight (left ACL tear) is out. Team Notes

SECONDARY SCORERS

The injury bug continues to hit the Warriors hard. After losing Stephen Curry to a sprained ankle and Klay Thompson to a fractured thumb within a nine-day span, Golden State got some more bad news on Friday when it was announced that Kevin Durant will miss at least the next two weeks with an incomplete rip cartilage fracture. Friday's loss marked the Warriors’ second-straight game without three of their All-Stars, as Durant took Draymond Green’s place on the injured list, and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year was able to return following a one-game absence. Curry, Durant and Thompson have combined for an average of 72.6 points per game and a total of 572 three-pointers so far this year, so their absence creates a gigantic void in Golden State's lineup. As such, the Warriors will be depending on their secondary scorers more and more to keep their heads above water while the Dubs' All-Star trio recovers.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHX PTS: Durant (26.6) PTS: Booker (24.9) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Chandler (9.1) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Payton (6.6)

PHOENIX SCOUTING REPORT

The Suns possess some nice young talent, but it’s been a rough season in Phoenix. At 19-51 on the season, the Suns currently possess the second-worst winning percentage in the league ahead of only Memphis. They’ve lost each of their last seven games, and 22 of 24 dating back to January 22. Defense has been a particular problem, as Phoenix is allowing 113.7 points against per game, the most in the NBA. Shooting guard Devin Booker is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game, but if he’s able to play, it will be a boon to the Suns’ chances, as Booker leads the team with an average of 24.9 points per contest. Golden State defeated Phoenix by 46 points in their only other matchup earlier this season, but Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson combined for 55 points in that victory. None of those three All-Stars will be available on Saturday, so the Warriors will have to look elsewhere for scoring if they hope to make it two wins in a row over a divisional foe.