Game Preview: Warriors at Hawks - 3/2/18

The Warriors finish their road trip in Atlanta as they take on the Hawks.



Friday, March 2nd

4:30 p.m.

Philips Arena

Atlanta, GA.

WATCH: NBCSBA

WHERE THE PLAYERS PLAY

The Dubs will conclude their three-game road trip on Friday in Atlanta. The Hawks are one of two teams the Dubs have yet to play this season, Indiana is the other, and the Warriors will be looking to build on their NBA-best 24-7 road record. Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. and fans will be able to watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Kevin Durant scored 16 of his 32 points in the first quarter and the Dubs picked up their fourth straight win in Wednesday's 109-101 win over the Wizards. Full Recap

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Warriors have won 10 of their last 11 games against the Hawks, including each of the last two. Last season, Atlanta played the Dubs tough, keeping the games close before the Dubs pulled away in the second half in victories decided by five and eight points.