Game Preview: Warriors at Knicks - 2/26/18

The Warriors begin a three-game road trip in New York against the Knicks on Monday.



Monday, Feb. 26

4:30 p.m.

Madison Square Garden

New York, NY

WATCH: NBCSBA, NBA TV

HEADING EAST

The Warriors will take their two-game winning streak on the road when they travel to New York to take on the Knicks in the first game of a three-game East Coast road trip on Monday night. This will be the second and final matchup between the two teams this season, after Golden State prevailed 123-112 in their first encounter back on January 23rd. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV, or listen to Tim Roye with the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Golden State dominated the second half on their way to a 112-80 victory over the Thunder on Saturday night. Full Recap