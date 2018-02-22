Game Preview: Warriors vs. Thunder - 2/24/18

The Warriors take on the Thunder in an NBA Saturday Primetime matchup.

BACK ON THE BIG STAGE

The Warriors once again occupy the NBA Saturday primetime spot. Saturday’s matchup with the Thunder will mark the fourth time in the last five ABC primetime matchups that features the Dubs. This Western Conference showdown will mark the third of this season’s four matchups with Oklahoma City. All fans attending the game, which has an early weekend tipoff time of 5:30 p.m., will receive a Splash Towel, courtesy of State Farm. Those unable to make the game can watch the action on ABC or listen to Tim Roye with the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Thunder are the only opponent the Warriors have faced and not beaten this season. The Dubs lost each of this season’s first two meetings with the Thunder, both by more than 20 points. Kevin Durant has averaged 27 points while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor in the two games against his former team this season, but one thing that has really hurt the Dubs in those games were turnovers. The Warriors averaged 23.5 turnovers in those games, leading to a total of 70 points for the Thunder.