Warriors Take Down Spurs

The Warriors rode Klay Thompson’s hot hand to a 122-105 victory over the Spurs on Saturday night at Oracle Arena. Thompson hit his first five three-point attempts and had a game-high 25 points, while Stephen Curry and Draymond Green each turned in 17 points apiece in the Dubs’ second straight win.

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAS Points Points Thompson - 25 Anderson - 20 Curry - 17 Aldridge - 20 Green - 17 Ginobili - 13



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 8 White - 7 Iguodala - 6 Anderson - 6 Durant - 6 Bertans / Aldridge - 5



Assists Assists Green - 11 Ginobili - 6 Curry - 8 Hilliard - 5 Durant - 6 3 Tied - 4 Photo Gallery | Box Score | Highlights

The win was of the milestone variety for Head Coach Steve Kerr, who became the fastest coach to reach 250 wins in not only NBA history, but in the history of the four major pro sports. Kerr reached the feat in his 302nd game as a head coach, 44 games quicker than Phil Jackson, who previously held that distinction.

In a bit of poetic justice, Kerr played for Jackson with the Bulls, and this milestone victory came against San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich, who Kerr also played for.

STAY HOT KLAY

It took a while, but Klay Thompson surely got it going. One of the best shooters in the NBA, Thompson attempted just three shots in the first half. But he got hot in the third quarter, sinking a jumper and than throwing down a one-handed jam on the break that brought the crowd, and the bench, to its feet. Thompson drilled a three on the Dubs' next possession and wound up going a perfect 4-for-4 from the floor, including two threes, and had 10 of his 25 points in the third quarter.

Draymond Green came two rebounds shy of a triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. This marked his second straight double-double and 16th of the season, and the Dubs improved to 14-2 in such games.

BIG CONTRIBUTIONS

Some of the game’s unheralded heroes were the Warriors bigs. Like Thompson, Zaza Pachulia had 10 points in the third quarter on the way to a 12-point night. David West steadied the ship in the second quarter and finished 6-for-6 from the floor for 13 points. JaVale McGee played only seven minutes but had seven points, three rebounds, a block and the Dubs outscored the Spurs by 11 with him on the court.

ANOTHER SLOW START

As was the case in Thursday’s win vs. Dallas, the Warriors started off slow again. San Antonio scored the game’s first eight points and led by as many as 12 points in the opening quarter. The Dubs yielded 37 points in the first quarter, a season-high for San Antonio. Despite the Warriors shooting 53 percent from the field in the first quarter, they started the second period down by 10 after the Spurs were 15-for-24 (64 percent) in the first 12 minutes. The tide would soon change, however, as San Antonio scored a total of 38 points – one more than their first quarter output – over the second and third quarters.

LETHAL COMBINATION

The Dubs dished out 35 assists and shot 56.5 percent from the field against the Spurs, who allow the fewest amount of points in the league. It marked the 31st game of the season with at least 30 assists, and the Dubs improved to 24-2 this season when shooting 50-plus percent from the field and recording 30-or-more assists in the same contest.

