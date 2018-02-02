Game Preview: Warriors at Nuggets - 2/3/18

The Warriors will play the back end of a back-to-back on Saturday night in Denver.



Saturday, Feb. 3

6 p.m.

Pepsi Center

Denver, CO

WATCH: NBC Sports Bay Area

ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD

It’s widely regarded as one of the toughest road cities for the back end of a back-to-back, and the Warriors will look to overcome that challenge on Saturday as they wrap up their three-game road trip in Denver. The Dubs have lost at least once in Denver in 13 of the previous 14 seasons, but have a chance to buck that trend with this potential first round playoff matchup. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and fans will be able to watch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs knocked down 17 of their 33 3-point attempts and pulled away from the Kings late in Friday night's 119-104 victory in Sacramento. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DEN 41-11 27-25 1st in West 8th in West PTS: 115.7 (1st) PTS: 106.6 (12th) REB: 44.2 (12th) REB: 45 (5th) AST: 30.4 (1st) AST: 23.9 (4th)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Warriors beat the Nuggets in two of this season’s first three head-to-head matchups, each of which has been decided by at least 10 points. Stephen Curry has averaged 27 points and 10 assists in his two games against Denver this season, and the Dubs lost the matchup in which Curry didn’t play (Dec. 23).

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

DEN: Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton, Wilson Chandler and Nikola Jokic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Shaun Livingston (personal reasons) and Jordan Bell (left ankle inflammation) are out. Team Notes

DEN: Garry Harris (left ankle soreness) is probable. Tyler Lydon (left knee surgery), Paul Millsap (left wrist ligament surgery) and Mason Plumlee (right calf strain) are out. Team Notes

DUBS BOUNCE BACK

The Warriors have yet to lose consecutive games this season, going 11-0 in games immediately following a loss. In addition, the team has shown the ability to bounce back within the same game. Friday night marked the 11th time in which the Dubs endured a double-digit deficit before coming back to win. And in six of those games, the Warriors have gone on to win by 10 or more points.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DEN PTS: Curry (27.6) PTS: Harris (17.4) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Jokic (10.5) AST: Green (7.3) AST: Jokic (5.5)

DENVER SCOUTING REPORT

If the postseason began today, the Warriors would face Denver in the first round of the playoffs. The Nuggets have won four of their last six games and sit in eighth place for the moment, but they certainly have the ability to climb in the standings over the last 30 games of the season. Denver is 20-7 at home this season and is coming off a game in which Gary Harris knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer that followed what was a clutch game-tying shot by the Thunder. In fact, each of Denver’s last four game have come to potential game-winning shots at the buzzer, the last three of which were against top-tier teams in the Thunder, Spurs and Celtics. The hero in Thursday’s win over the Thunder, Harris leads the team in scoring with 17.4 points per game. But Denver’s greatest strength is their depth, as seven players average at least nine points per game. Nikola Jokic is a handful in the middle and Jamal Murray is a rising star in the backcourt. The Nuggets are one of two teams in the NBA to beat the Warriors at least once in three straight seasons, and considering they’re playing at home, they’re not likely to be intimidated when the NBA’s top team enters their arena.