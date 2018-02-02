Warriors Splash Party Sinks Kings

Timely 3-point shooting proved to be the difference as the Warriors picked up a 119-104 win in Sacramento on Friday night.

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAC Points Points Durant - 33 Randolph - 18 Curry - 23 Jackson - 17 Thompson - 20 Hield / Fox - 16



Rebounds Rebounds Pachulia - 13 Randolph - 7 Green - 9 Cauley-Stein - 6 Thompson - 6 4 Tied - 3



Assists Assists Curry / Durant - 6 Bogdanovic / Fox - 6 Green - 6 Cauley-Stein - 3 Thompson / McCaw - 3 Randolph / Carter - 2 Photo Gallery | Box Score | Highlights

The game played a lot closer than the final score would indicate, as a plethora of Warriors turnovers kept the Kings close before the Dubs ended the game on a 30-16 run.

Kevin Durant knocked down six of his seven 3-point attempts and had a game-high 33 points while Stephen Curry tallied 23 points and six assists as the Dubs improved to 11-0 in games following a defeat.

SPLASHING DIFFERENCE

The Warriors finished the game 17-for-33 on 3-pointers, but the Dubs were fashionably late to this splash party. They made just one of their first six shots from distance and actually trailed by as many as 13 points early in the first quarter.

In desperate need of a spark, Nick Young came off the bench and drilled a pair of 3-pointers during a 20-5 run that put the Dubs in front.

From there, the Warriors would never trail again, and Durant had everything to do with that. He had three of his six 3-pointers during a 15-point second quarter and the Dubs took a six-point lead into halftime. Durant would make two more treys in the fourth quarter to help prevent any hope of a Sacramento comeback.

KEEPING THE KINGS IN IT

The Warriors outscored the Kings in every quarter, but they kind of had to hold their breath in order for that to happen. The Dubs had 25 turnovers – one short of their season-high – and consecutive miscues early in the fourth quarter allowed the Kings to make it a one-point game. Fortunately, the Dubs kept those turnovers from becoming catastrophic by shooting 55 percent from the field.

BOUNCING BACK

It wasn’t the Warriors’ sharpest effort of the season, but they once again avoided any semblance of a losing streak. That has been a trend since Head Coach Steve Kerr joined the team in 2014, as the Dubs have only lost consecutive games in the regular season on six occasions over the last three-plus seasons.

That @swaggyp1 3pt reaction A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on Feb 2, 2018 at 9:49pm PST

UP NEXT

Now 41-11, the Warriors will play the back end of a back-to-back on Saturday night in Denver. The Dubs have won two of their three games against the Nuggets this season, and the Saturday showdown will wrap up the season series between the two clubs.