Game Preview: Warriors at Kings - 2/2/18

Golden State's road trip continues in Sacramento on Friday against the Kings.



Friday, Feb. 2

7:30 p.m.

Golden 1 Center

Sacramento, CA

WATCH: NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN

JUST UP THE ROAD

After beginning their road trip with a loss in Utah, the Warriors will attempt to get back on track when they travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings on Friday. This will be the second of four regular season matchups between the two divisional opponents, after Sacramento prevailed 110-106 in their first encounter back on November 27. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

It wasn't the Warriors' night, as the Dubs fell 129-99 to the Jazz on Tuesday. Full Recap