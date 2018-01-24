(warriors.com)

Game Preview: Warriors vs. Timberwolves - 1/25/18

Posted: Jan 24, 2018
Warriors vs. Timberwolves
Thursday, January 25
7:30 p.m.
Oracle Arena
WATCH: NBCSBA, TNT
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Radio Network

FRESH THREADS
The Warriors will sport a new look this Thursday when they host the Timberwolves. The matchup of two of the top three teams in the Western Conference will coincide with the on-court debut of the Warriors’ Chinese Heritage uniforms with ‘The Bay’ dawned across the front of the jerseys above an image of a dragon. The game will be the second of this season’s three regular season matchups with the Timberwolves, as the Dubs beat Minnesota 125-101 in early November at Oracle Arena. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and tickets for the Western Conference showdown are still available. Those unable to attend the game can watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT, and the game will also be broadcast on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT
The Dubs got it going in the third quarter and rode that momentum to a 123-112 win over the Knicks on Tuesday night at Oracle Arena. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW MIN
38-10 31-18
1st in West 3rd in West
PTS: 115.9 (1st) PTS: 108.9 (6th)
REB: 44.1 (13th) REB: 41.9 (23rd)
AST: 30.7 (1st) AST: 22.7 (12th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia
MIN: Jeff Teague, Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins, Taj Gibson and Karl Anthony-Towns

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Jordan Bell (left ankle inflammation) is out. Team Notes
MIN: Team Notes

TEAM LEADERS

GSW MIN
PTS: Curry (27.6) PTS: Butler (21.7)
REB: Green (7.8) REB: Towns (12.1)
AST: Green (7.5) AST: Teague (7.1)

