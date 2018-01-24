Game Preview: Warriors vs. Timberwolves - 1/25/18

The Warriors will sport their Chinese heritage uniforms for the first time when they host the Timberwolves on Thursday night at Oracle Arena.

FRESH THREADS

The Warriors will sport a new look this Thursday when they host the Timberwolves. The matchup of two of the top three teams in the Western Conference will coincide with the on-court debut of the Warriors’ Chinese Heritage uniforms with ‘The Bay’ dawned across the front of the jerseys above an image of a dragon. The game will be the second of this season’s three regular season matchups with the Timberwolves, as the Dubs beat Minnesota 125-101 in early November at Oracle Arena. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and tickets for the Western Conference showdown are still available. Those unable to attend the game can watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT, and the game will also be broadcast on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs got it going in the third quarter and rode that momentum to a 123-112 win over the Knicks on Tuesday night at Oracle Arena. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIN 38-10 31-18 1st in West 3rd in West PTS: 115.9 (1st) PTS: 108.9 (6th) REB: 44.1 (13th) REB: 41.9 (23rd) AST: 30.7 (1st) AST: 22.7 (12th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

MIN: Jeff Teague, Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins, Taj Gibson and Karl Anthony-Towns INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Jordan Bell (left ankle inflammation) is out. Team Notes

MIN: Team Notes