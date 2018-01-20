Road Warriors Stumble in Houston

The third longest winning streak in NBA history came to an end as the Warriors fell to the Rockets, 116-108, on Saturday night in Houston.

TEAM LEADERS GSW HOU Points Points Durant - 26 Paul - 33 Green - 21 Harden - 22 Curry - 19 Capela - 18



Rebounds Rebounds Durant / Green - 7 Anderson - 13 West / Pachulia - 4 Paul - 11 Livingston / Looney - 3 Tucker - 7



Assists Assists Curry - 8 Harden - 8 Green - 6 Paul - 7 Durant - 5 Gordon - 2 Photo Gallery | Box Score | Highlights

After recovering from a 17-point deficit in the first half, the Warriors led by as many as four points in the fourth quarter before they struggled to get buckets over the final six minutes of the game. Houston went on a 16-4 run to end the game, ending the Dubs’ streak of 14-straight wins on the road.

Kevin Durant had 26 points to lead the Dubs, Draymond Green had 21 points, seven boards and six assists, and Stephen Curry had 19 points despite a tough shooting night.

STAYING IN THE GAME

That the Warriors were in the game at all had a lot to do with bench production from Nick Young and David West. Young shot 6-for-10 from the field for 16 points, his third highest scoring game of the season, two of which have now come in losses to the Rockets. His two 3-pointers at the end of the third quarter brought the Dubs within one to start the fourth quarter.

Earlier in the game, West helped steady the Dubs after the team yielded 40 points in the first quarter. The veteran big man entered the game in the second period and promptly made his first four shots. West would finish with just those eight points, but his instant impact played a large part in the Dubs getting back in the game.

3-POINT STORM

The Warriors and Rockets are the two highest scoring teams in the league, and they both like to hoist up the threes. Early in the game, the treys were falling on both sides. Houston shot 7-for-11 from distance in the first quarter, and the Dubs also shot it well by making five of their first nine 3-point attempts. Durant made his first four 3-pointers and Green knocked down two big ones in the fourth quarter, but the Dubs went cold from distance late. With the game hanging in the balance, the team went 0-for-5 on threes over the last six minutes of the game.

RARE COMPANY

During the game, Green joined an exclusive club. His seventh and final rebound of the game gave him 3,000 boards for his career, making him the third player in franchise history to reach 4,000 points – a mark he also passed on Saturday – 3,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. The other two players to do that in team history are Hall of Famers Chris Mullin and Rick Barry.

UP NEXT

