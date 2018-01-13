Game Preview: Warriors at Cavaliers - 1/15/18

The Warriors put their 12-game road winning streak on the line against the Cavaliers on Monday.



Monday, January 15

5:00 p.m.

Quicken Loans Arena

WATCH: TNT

MLK DAY MATCHUP

After beginning their road trip with back-to-back wins over the Bucks and Raptors, the Warriors will attempt to make it three in a row when they travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers on Monday. This will be the second and final matchup between the two teams this regular season, after Golden State earned a 99-92 victory in their only prior encounter on Christmas Day. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on TNT, while those looking to listen to the game can tune in to 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

It came down to the final minute, but the Warriors ultimately held on to earn a 127-125 road win in Toronto on Saturday night. Full Recap