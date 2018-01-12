Game Preview: Warriors at Raptors - 1/13/18

The Warriors play the back end of a back-to-back on Saturday in Toronto.



Saturday, January 13

4:30 p.m.

Air Canada Centre

WATCH: NBCSBA

NORTH OF THE BORDER

Two of the three highest scoring teams in the NBA go head-to-head on Saturday as the Dubs play the back end of a back-to-back in Toronto. This will be the Dubs’ lone foray out of the United States this regular season, and the team hasn’t lost in Toronto in more than three years. Saturday’s game will tip off at 4:30 p.m., and fans will be able to catch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, while those looking to listen to the game can tune in to 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

After losing a 14-point halftime advantage in a disastrous third quarter, the Warriors turned up their defensive effort in the final period and opened their five-game road trip with a 108-94 victory in Milwaukee on Friday. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW TOR 34-9 29-11 1st in West 2nd in East PTS: 115.7 (1st) PTS: 112.1 (3rd) REB: 44.8 (8th) REB: 43.2 (17th) AST: 30.7 (1st) AST: 22.9 (11th)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Warriors will be looking to sweep the two-game season series with Toronto for the fourth straight season. Back in October, the Dubs beat the Raptors 127-121 behind a game-ending 10-0 run that featured clutch 3-pointers from Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, plus a key blocked shot by Klay Thompson. Overall, the Dubs have won 15 of their last 17 games vs. Toronto, including each of the last seven games.

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Patrick McCaw, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

TOR: Delon Wright, DeMar DeRozan, C.J. Miles, OG Anunoby and Jonas Valanciunas INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (sprained right ankle) and Omri Casspi (low back soreness) are TBD. Team Notes

TOR: Kyle Lowry (bruised tailbone) is questionable. Team Notes

KD'S HOT STARTS

After missing three games with a strained calf, Kevin Durant has shown no signs of rust in his first two games back. He shot 14-for-18 from the field and matched his Warriors career-high with 40 points on Wednesday, and he followed that effort with another efficient outing on Friday. In the first half of those two games, the reigning NBA Finals MVP is a combined 17-for-21 (81 percent) from the field for 42 points.

TEAM LEADERS GSW TOR PTS: Curry (27.9) PTS: DeRozan (25) REB: Green (7.8) REB: Valanciunas (8) AST: Green (7.6) AST: Lowry (7)

TORONTO SCOUTING REPORT

The Raptors enter Saturday’s game as one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Currently in second place in the East, Toronto is 5-1 in January and is coming off a dominant victory over the Cavaliers on Thursday. Guard DeMar DeRozan is the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week, and he’s averaged 30 points over the last six games. Like the Warriors, the Raptors feature a high-powered offense, but they are also one of the league’s top defenses. In fact, the Raptors and the Warriors are the only two teams to rank among the top five in both offensive and defensive rating.