Game Preview: Warriors vs. Clippers - 1/10/18

Winners of five-straight, the Dubs host the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

LAST ONE AT HOME FOR AWHILE

Coming off a 124-114 victory over the Nuggets on Monday, the Warriors put their five-game winning streak on the line against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. This will be the third of four matchups between the divisional opponents this regular season, after Golden State took the first two, including a 121-105 win in Los Angeles on January 6. Following Wednesay’s game, the Warriors will head out on a five-game road trip and won’t play again at Oracle until January 23. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

Draymond Green notched a double-double and Stephen Curry provided yet another 30-point effort as the Dubs defeated the Nuggets 124-114 on Monday night. Full Recap