Warriors Beat Nuggets For Fifth-Straight Victory

The Warriors reached the midway point of the 2017-18 regular season with a record of 33-8 following a 124-114 home win over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Monday night. Golden State never faced a deficit larger than a single point and never trailed after the first few minutes of the opening quarter. Stephen Curry led all scorers with 30 points in addition to nine assists, his sixth 30-point effort in his last seven games. Draymond Green notched a double-double with 23 points and 10 assists, while Klay Thompson added 19 points and five rebounds.

HALFWAY HOME

41 down, 41 to go. The Dubs are officially finished with the first half of the regular season, and what a great first half it’s been. Despite a lengthy list of injuries (Kevin Durant missed his third-straight game on Monday night), Golden State reaches the season’s midway point with the best winning percentage (.805) in the league. Their 33 wins are tied with Boston for the most in the Association, although the Celtics have played two additional games.

SEASON-HIGH FOR DRAYMOND

He’s most known for his defensive prowess, but Draymond Green issued a reminder on Monday night that he can fill it up on the offensive end as well. Green came shooting out of the gate, knocking down a three-pointer 40 seconds into the contest. He’d add another trey later in the game on his way to a total of 23 points in the contest, his highest scoring output of the season. In addition to pouring in some points, Green also played the role of facilitator, tallying 10 assists in the victory. It was Green’s 11th double-double of the season, and his third in the last four games.

STEPH STAYS ROLLING

It’s difficult not to take it for granted at this point, but Stephen Curry showed once again why he’s one of the most dominant offensive players in the NBA on Monday. He notched his 12th 30-point game of the season with 30 points and nine assists, continuing his red-hot stretch since returning from an 11-game absence. In the five games since, Curry has now posted totals of 38, 32, 29, 45 and 30 points scored. That’s an average of 34.8 points per contest.

MILESTONE FOR WEST

David West is in the midst of his 15th NBA season, and when you’ve been in the league that long, you’re going to play quite a lot of games. West reached a milestone on Monday night against the Nuggets, playing in the 1,000th regular season game of his career. He showed he still has plenty left, too, as West recorded 10 points, six rebounds and four assists, his third-straight game scoring in double figures.

UP NEXT

Golden State will finish off their brief two-game homestand when the Los Angeles Clippers make their first trip of the season to Oracle Arena on Wednesday night.