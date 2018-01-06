Game Preview: Warriors vs. Nuggets - 1/8/18

Coming off an undefeated road trip, the Warriors return home to take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday on Klay Thompson Bobblehead Night.

WELCOME BACK

Coming off an undefeated three-game road trip, the Warriors return home to Oracle Arena to take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. This will be the third of four matchups between the two teams this season, after the two sides split their first two encounters. Monday’s game falls on Klay Thompson Bobblehead Night, and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Klay Thompson bobblehead, courtesy of Lucky. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry scored a season-high 45 points as the Warriors completed an undefeated road trip with a 121-105 victory over the Clippers on Saturday. Full Recap