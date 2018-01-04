Dubs Finish Strong to Ground the Rockets

An 8-0 run to close the third quarter set the stage for an impressive fourth quarter and the Dubs walked out of Houston with a 124-114 win on Thursday night. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 57 points and Draymond Green tallied a triple-double as the Dubs picked up their second win in as many nights.

TEAM LEADERS GSW HOU Points Points Curry - 29 Gordon - 30 Thompson - 28 Green - 29 Green - 17 Paul - 28



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 14 Capela - 10 Curry - 9 Paul - 7 Looney - 8 Anderson - 6



Assists Assists Green - 10 Paul - 9 Iguodala - 8 Gordon - 7 Curry - 5 Anderson / Weber - 2 Photo Gallery | Box Score | Highlights

CLOSING OUT QUARTERS

With the two highest-scoring teams in the NBA going at it, this game had its share of runs. And each time the Rockets surged ahead with one of their own, the Warriors answered with one of their own. In fact, the Dubs made 3-pointers in the final five seconds of each of the first three quarters.

After the Rockets used a 13-2 run to go up by nine late in the second quarter – the largest lead of the game up to that point – the Dubs responded with a 10-2 spurt over the final 90 seconds of the half and entered the break down by just one.

History repeated itself in the third quarter. Houston newcomer Gerald Green gave the Rockets a huge lift, spearheading an 11-0 run over two-and-a-half minutes in the period. But again, the Dubs ended the quarter on a 10-2 run, including eight straight in the final minute.

DUBS TAKE CONTROL

Turns out that the Dubs were setting the tone with the end of the third quarter, as that 8-0 spurt grew into a 37-18 run that gave the Dubs control of the game. As one would expect, Draymond Green was in the middle of a lot of that action during that game-changing sequence. His final line of 17 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists marked his 21st career-triple double (and second this season), making him the Dubs’ all-time leader in that category. And for those wondering, the Warriors improved to 21-0 in those Green triple-double games.

SPLASH BROTHERS DOING WORK

Stephen Curry continued his terrific stretch of play since coming back from injury, tallying 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Playing in his 600th career game – the 10th player in franchise history to reach that milestone – Curry added four more 3-pointers and is now averaging 33 points while shooting 20-for-36 on 3-pointers over the last three games. Curry started the game strong with 11 points, whereas Klay Thompson took on the role of closer, scoring 10 of his 28 points in the final quarter. The reigning 3-point contest champion shot 6-for-9 from distance, the last of which put the Dubs up by 10 with five minutes and change left in the game.

SPOT START FOR ANDRE

The Warriors and Rockets were each down a superstar entering this game. Houston’s James Harden missed the game with a hamstring strain, and the Dubs were without Kevin Durant due to a strained calf. That gave an opportunity for Andre Iguodala to start the game, his third regular season start over the last three seasons. Iguodala was ready for the assignment, as he started the game by making his first three shot attempts and finishing with 10 points and a team-high eight assists.

MR. EFFICIENCY

David West continues to be a reliable source of production in limited minutes. He shot 6-for-7 from the floor, tallying 12 points and two assists in 12 minutes. Over the last five games, West has scored 42 points in 67 minutes while shooting 77 percent from the field.

UP NEXT

Now 31-8 on the season and winners of nine straight road games, the Dubs close out their three-game road trip with a Saturday matinee against the Clippers before coming back home on Monday to host the Nuggets.