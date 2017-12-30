Game Preview: Warriors at Mavericks - 1/3/18

The Warriors play their first game of 2018 when they travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Wednesday



Wednesday, January 3

5:30 p.m.

American Airlines Center

Dallas, TX

WATCH: NBCSBA

HAPPY NEW YEAR

The Warriors play their first game of 2018 when they travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Wednesday. This will be the third of four matchups between the two teams this season, after Golden State prevailed in their first two encounters. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry returned from an 11-game absence and led all scorers with 38 points in Golden State’s 141-128 home win over the Grizzlies on Saturday. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW DAL 29-8 13-25 1st in West 12th in West PTS: 115.2 (2nd) PTS: 101 (27th) REB: 44.8 (9th) REB: 40.7 (25th) AST: 30.5 (1st) AST: 22.2 (18th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

DAL: Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews, Harrison Barnes, Max Kleber and Dirk Nowtizki INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (sprained right ankle) is TBD. Omri Casspi (sprained right ankle) are out. Team Notes

DAL: Seth Curry (stress reaction, left tibia), Dorian Finney-Smith (left knee quadriceps tendinitis), and Nerlens Noel (left thumb surgery) are out. Team Notes

GOOD TO HAVE YOU BACK

It didn’t take long for Stephen Curry to remind everyone what the Warriors had been missing while he was out for 11 consecutive games due to an ankle injury. Curry returned from that injury and started Golden State’s final game of 2017, producing one of the most effective offensive games of his decorated career. The two-time MVP scored 38 points on 17 shots and made an NBA season-high 10 three-pointers in the victory. That equates to an effective field goal percentage of 105.9, which takes into account the added value of three-pointers. Curry now has 556 career games with at least 10 shot attempts; that was his highest effective field goal percentage in any of them.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DAL PTS: Curry (26.8) PTS: Barnes (18.4) REB: Green (7.4) REB: Barnes (6.7) AST: Green (7.6) AST: Barea (6)

DALLAS SCOUTING REPORT

The Mavericks got off to a slow start to the season, but they’re the hottest team in the NBA entering Wednesday’s game against Golden State. Dallas closed out 2017 with four-straight victories, the final three of which came on the road. The recent surge has improved their record, but they still sit at 13-25 on the season, six games out of a playoff spot in the West. Former Warrior Harrison Barnes leads the Mavericks with an average of 18.4 points per game, while first round pick Dennis Smith Jr. has been coming on as of late, and scored 11 of his 19 points in the final 1:39 of Dallas’ most recent victory. Smith’s positional matchup with Curry will be an interesting one to watch, as both sides clearly thrive when their point guard succeeds. Wednesday’s matchup represents the first game of the season for both the Warriors and Mavericks, and you can be sure each side hopes to get off to a fast start to the New Year.